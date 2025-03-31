Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 578.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $213.59 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $138.86 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average of $203.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.