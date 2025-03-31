Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,230 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $19.21 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.