Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,809 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.