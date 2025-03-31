Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 188,991 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Popular worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 94,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Popular by 1,719.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.