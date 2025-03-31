Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,371 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

