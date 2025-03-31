Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,860 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

POOL stock opened at $314.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $403.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

