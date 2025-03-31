Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 89,700 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.92. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,483.60. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,719 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

