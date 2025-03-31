Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 919,245 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 540,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 518,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 339,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of PK stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

