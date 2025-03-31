Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 93,001 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 93,001 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PFS opened at $17.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.06. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

