Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,484 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after buying an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

JKHY stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

