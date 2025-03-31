Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,397 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.