Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,106 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 34.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACEL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.