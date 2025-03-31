Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.35. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

