Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 11,217 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Mativ in the third quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Mativ by 20,544.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Trading Down 2.8 %

MATV opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $349.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.