Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $166,000 in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,311 shares of company stock worth $369,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

