Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after buying an additional 1,193,900 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $10,650,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Redfin by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 660,872 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $2,108,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.21 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at $831,968.40. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

