Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,472,000 after purchasing an additional 250,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.46. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

