Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,911 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,588,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,330 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,485,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,176,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.9 %

GOOGL opened at $154.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,445.55. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $16,097,111. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

