Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,322 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after buying an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $84.92 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

