Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,359 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,126,000 after buying an additional 3,043,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 959,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.5 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

