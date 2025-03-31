Sei Investments Co. Sells 99,847 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BankUnited by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $34.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

