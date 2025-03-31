Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.25% of Semtech worth $713,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Semtech by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Semtech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,680,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000.

In related news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $88,538.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $271,284.60. This trade represents a 24.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,484 shares of company stock valued at $993,933. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

