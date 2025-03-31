SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $399,077.22 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $399,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $1,166,762.88.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21.

On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.