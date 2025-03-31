SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Barbara A. Larson Sells 10,172 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

