SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of SLM worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SLM opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

