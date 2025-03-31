Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,862 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $19,598,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 569,382 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 547,050 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV opened at $11.58 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

