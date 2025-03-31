Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after acquiring an additional 495,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SWK opened at $76.46 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

