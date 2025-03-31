Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,039 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.