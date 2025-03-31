Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,774 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $21,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after buying an additional 342,604 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.