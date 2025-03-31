Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,373,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.05% of Summit Materials worth $626,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 166.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Summit Materials by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Summit Materials by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

