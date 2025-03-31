Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $130.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

