Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after buying an additional 2,616,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after buying an additional 1,332,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.26 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.