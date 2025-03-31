Syverson Strege & Co Has $469,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $242.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.55 and its 200-day moving average is $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

