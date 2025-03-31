TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $39.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

