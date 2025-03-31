Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 21,549 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WASH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,955,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WASH. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

WASH stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $593.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -144.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

