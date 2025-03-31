Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 81,302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,293,000 after purchasing an additional 268,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 226,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

