The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 81.3% in March

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $24.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

