The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,215 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $370.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.