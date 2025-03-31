The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

IPG opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

