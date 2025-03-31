The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Acquires $94,184.48 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIGet Free Report) Director Mark L. Pacala purchased 90,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $94,184.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,969.84. This represents a 67.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 412,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Featured Stories

