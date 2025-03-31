The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $55.85 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

