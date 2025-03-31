Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vestis were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vestis by 104.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vestis by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTS opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 1.40. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

