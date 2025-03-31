Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,754 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 673.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,584,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,835 shares of company stock worth $29,165,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

