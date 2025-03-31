Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 138,153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Barclays upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.