Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Unity Software worth $699,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unity Software by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,367.16. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,849,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

