Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 187,633 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.06% of Matador Resources worth $706,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

NYSE MTDR opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,103.26. This represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

