Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 189,980 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $719,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

