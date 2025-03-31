Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 20,741 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of ESAB worth $665,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ESAB by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ESAB by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $115.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

