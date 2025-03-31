Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 31,164 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.97% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $697,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,140,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 73.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $157.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.74 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSD

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.