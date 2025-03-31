Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 399,056 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.30% of SentinelOne worth $663,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,229,287.46. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE S opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

